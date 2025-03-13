After economic stability, journey of national development begins: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all ministries and relevant secretaries to pre-sent policy measures based on the suggestions of the Chambers of Commerce given to him over a consultative meeting.

Talking to presidents of various chambers of commerce of industries Pakistan, who called on him here on Wednesday, the prime minister stressed the need that everyone must work together for the de-velopment of the economy.

He said achieving economic stability is the first step and the journey of national development has now begun.

He also said the government is taking every possible step to facilitate the business community.

Assuring government’s full support, the prime minister said resolution of business community’s issues is a top priority. He commended the Pakistani business community’s continued industrial and trade activities, despite economic challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif said through the digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue and other reforms, the business community is being provided with convenience and facilitation.

He said the Faceless Clearance System has significantly reduced the time for container clearance at ports.

He urged the business community to give suggestions for system reforms to increase the govern-ment’s tax revenue. The businessmen said the country is moving towards development after achieving economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They remarked that for the first time, the government has shown seriousness at the official level in resolving issues of the business community.

The participants also lauded the government’s team for economic stability and expressed gratitude for including them in the consultative process.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, while reacting to the Jaffar Express train incident, said the entire na-tion was deeply shocked by the dastardly act of terrorist attack and saddened by the loss of innocent lives; and reiterated that such cowardly acts would not shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace.

On X account, the prime minister said that he spoke with Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti who briefed him on the latest developments in the heinous terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. May Allah grant them the highest ranks in Jannah and bless those injured with a swift recovery. Dozens of the terrorists have been sent to hell,” he further posted.