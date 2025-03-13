All 33 terrorists eliminated, 25 martyred, 346 hostages rescued from hijacked train

ISPR says terrorists took lives of 21 hostages before commencement of clearance operation Four soldiers martyred PM says Jaffar Express attack cannot deter country’s resolve for peace CM Bugti warns it is time to launch full-scale operation to eliminate terrorists Rescued passengers of train attack pay tribute to Armed Forces.

ISLAMABAD/ QUETTA - The security forces successfully eliminated all thirty-three terrorists, including suicide bombers, while res-cuing the hostages in a phased manner in the Operation Jaffar Express.

The terrorists took the lives of 21 innocent hostages before the commencement of clearance operation.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, four brave security forces’ soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

“On 11 March 2025, Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar was attacked by heavily armed ter-rorists near Sibi. The terrorists, after blowing up the railway track, took control of the train and held the passengers hostage including women, children and elderly, using them as human shields,” the ISPR said.

Security forces immediately responded to the situation. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after a prolonged, intense and daring operation, the security forces successfully eliminated all 33 terrorists including suicide bombers, while res-cuing the hostages in a phased manner, the ISPR said. “Tragically, during stage of this intense standoff, the terrorists took the lives of 21 innocent hostages, before the commencement of clearance operation. Additionally, four brave security forces‘ soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat. Their selfless actions saved countless lives and prevented further catastrophe.”

The security forces of Pakistan are working tirelessly to provide support and assistance to the families of the victims and the rescued hostages.

Sanitization operation is also being conducted in the area and abettors of this cowardly and henious act will be brought to justice.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attack was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from Afghanistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident. Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The sacrifices of innocent civilians and our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment and resolve to safeguarding our nation at all costs, the ISPR said.

The rescued passengers of Jaffar Express train paid tributes to the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps for safely rescuing them from terrorists. They said FC personnel took great care of them and also provided them food. The passengers recounted that terrorists blasted the railway track and opened firing.

The FC and Pak Army demonstrated exemplary professionalism and safely rescued around two hundred passengers.

According to officials, at least 346 hostages were freed from a passenger train that was hijacked by separatist fighters in Balochistan province in the country’s southwest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cowardly acts like the heinous terrorist attack on Jaffar Express will not shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace. He said this in a statement on social media platform X today.

The Prime Minister said he spoke with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti who briefed him on the latest developments in the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

He said the entire nation is deeply shocked by this dastardly act and saddened by the loss of innocent lives. The PM offered my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He prayed the Allah Almighty to grant them the highest ranks in Jannah and bless those injured with a swift recovery.

Shehbaz Sharif said dozens of the terrorists have been sent to hell.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday reaffirmed government’s resolve to take stern action against terrorists behind the Jaffar Express attack.

A high-level meeting on law and order, chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the recent terrorist attacks, particularly the attack on the Jaffar Express.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Zahid Saleem briefed the meeting, providing details of the Jaffar Ex-press attack, the initial investigations, and security measures being implemented in response.

In his address, Chief Minister Bugti strongly condemned the attack, calling it intolerable, and issued orders for strict action against the perpetrators. He emphasized that terrorists will not be allowed to hold even an inch of ground, noting that such attacks are aimed at creating a sense of violence, but that the state will never allow the enemies of the nation to succeed in their malicious goals.

“The enemies of Pakistan will never succeed in weakening our country. The government will use all its strength to eliminate them,” he said. “It is time to leave behind any confusion and launch a full-scale opera-tion against terrorism.”

Bugti assured that any attempt to sabotage peace in Balochistan would be thwarted and that hostile forces would be defeated on every front. He further instructed that security agencies would be provided with all necessary resources to ensure the safety of the public, and directed a stern crackdown on terrorists’ facili-tators.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that no compromise would be made on the security situation in Balo-chistan, and urged relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attack to be brought to jus-tice soon.

He added that the prompt apprehension of the terrorists would instill a sense of security among the public and send a strong message to the terrorists.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Baber Khan, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of Railway Police Raye Tahir, DIG Quetta Police Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya, and other senior officials.

Participants discussed the overall security situation in the province, counter-terrorism measures, and the implementation of tougher security protocols in the future.