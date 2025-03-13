Arrangements underway to improve public transport: Multan Commissioner

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan said on Wednesday that arrangements were being made to bring further improvements in the public transport system to facilitate the masses. Presiding over a meeting on urban traffic management here, he stressed the need for swift implementation of proposed projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing commuting facilities. The meeting reviewed plans for upgrading and widening key roads, establishing 11 new bus stops with local-style sheds and implementing a modern traffic management system.

The Commissioner directed the concerned departments to expedite measures for better traffic flow and ensure the removal of encroachments that obstruct smooth mobility. He said that the Multan Development Authority (MDA) would establish 11 new bus stops of local style to facilitate commuters across the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan, Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem and officials from MDA, Highways, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

35 PROPERTIES SEALED IN CRACKDOWN ON PROPERTY TAX DEFAULTERS

The Excise and Taxation Department launched a crackdown on property tax defaulters in various areas of the city and sealed 35 properties.

The operation was carried out in Hussain Agahi Bazaar, Rahim Center, Madni Center, Alang Pak Gate, Bohar Gate, Gali Banjaraan Wali, and Qadirpur Ran (WAPDA Chowk & Qadirpur Rawan City). The operation, led by Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasuri, along with Excise Officers Abdul Majeed Qureshi, Aleem Akhtar, and Senior Excise Inspector Ehsan Khan Sadozai, targeted big defaulters of property tax. As a result, 35 properties were sealed, with outstanding dues totaling Rs. 1.87 million. The teams recovered Rs. 342,000 on the spot in line with property tax. During the operation, some property owners broke the official seals on which the reports have been filed at the police station concerned against these violations.