Arthur backs Gillespie, criticises Pak cricket chaos

LAHORE - Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has voiced his support for Jason Gillespie in the ongoing dispute over Pakistan’s coaching instability, condemning the turmoil within the national team’s setup. Backing Gillespie’s stance, Arthur said: “Pakistan cricket keeps shooting itself in the foot. They signed two outstanding coaches in Gillespie and Kirsten, but internal agendas took over, and capable coaches were undermined.”

He added: “It’s a jungle out there, and I feel sorry for Gary and Jason. In the end, it’s the team that suffers.”