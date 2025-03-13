ATC extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in Nov 26 cases

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has extended the interim bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi in two cases related to the November 26 protests. ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing. Bushra Bibi’s legal team, represented by Anser Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani advocates, appeared before the court. Bushra Bibi’s lawyers submitted a request for exemption from personal appearance and sought permission for her to be included in the investigation from jail. They urged the court to direct the investigation officer (IO) to interrogate her in prison. The judge assured that the court order would include instructions for her interrogation. The court extended her interim bail till April 28 in the Secretariat Police Station case and April 29 in the Karachi Company Police Station case.

IHC terminates accused’s sentence in drugs case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday terminated the sentence of an accused in drugs cases and ordered to release him while dismissing the verdict of trial court. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case and announced the decision. Advocate Danish Akbar Khan appeared in the court on behalf of accused Hunain Khaliq and took the position that a false case has been made against the accused.

His client has no connection with heavy drugs, the prosecution has failed to prove its case, which is why the punishment cannot be given to the accused, he said.

He prayed the court to declare the sentence as null and void. After the arguments were completed, the decision was reserved and later the court declared the sentence passed by the trial court null and void and ordered the release of the accused.