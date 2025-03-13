Atta condemns PTI, BLA, Indian media propaganda over train incident

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday strongly condemned the propaganda launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Indian media over the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

“We thank the Almighty that the operation against the terrorists of the Baloch Liberation Army, who has an aim to hold Pakistani citizens hostage, has reached to its logical conclusion,” the minister said while talking to the media.

He said the Pakistan Army, Air Force, Frontier Corps (FC) and security forces, neutralized 33 terrorists during the operation which was conducted with exceptional professionalism and great care, averting a potential catastrophe. “Some 440 passengers were in the train and the terrorists who were wearing suicide jackets used women and children as shields, and there was a potential of significant damage, but with the blessing of Almighty, no life was lost during the operation,” the minister stressed.

He said this is not less than a miracle that there is no causality during the operation due to the meticulous planning and execution by security forces. Tragically, 21 individuals and four soldiers got martyred, prior to the operation’s commencement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the security forces’ bravery and professionalism for conducting a successful operation and prayed to the Almighty for those who got martyred before the commencement of operation, he noted. The Minister vehemently condemned the propaganda disseminated by Indian media by spreading fake information to achieve their ulterior motives. Highlighting a nexus between them and the terrorists, he said it seemed that the Indian media was all set to report on the tragedy with beforehand provision of the information. “Videos are out there now and how can they refute the drone footage taken through thermal cameras,” he questioned.

He emphasized the advanced technology employed by the Pakistan Army, which played a pivotal role in the operation’s success. Expressing deep disappointment, the minister criticized the PTI for exploiting the tragedy for political gain, accusing them of aligning with the Indian media and BLA narratives. He asserted that PTI’s actions aligned with foreign interests, urging them to prioritize national unity over political opportunism. He further condemned media personalities abroad for perpetuating Indian media’s misinformation. The minister vowed to combat misinformation, highlighting the narrative battle fought during the operation. He said the operation is a defeat for the BLA and Indian media, and a matter of shame for PTI’s propaganda against national interests. Reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, the Minister affirmed the resolve of the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, and security forces to pursue terrorists and their handlers relentlessly. He said the Prime Minister had talked with the Chief Minister of Balochistan over the matter and would visit the province tomorrow to address the public over future course of action against terrorism.