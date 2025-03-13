Barrister Gohar urges political unity amid rising terrorism

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan urged all political parties to unite against rising terrorism, expressing hope that the recent Jaffer Express attack would foster unity.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he condemned the tragic attack in Bolan, which claimed the lives of 20 passengers and four security personnel. He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in combating terrorism.

Barrister Gohar also criticized parliamentary proceedings, stating that opposition voices are often silenced. He stressed the need for meaningful legislative discussions and adherence to parliamentary traditions.

Calling for a fresh start, he urged moving beyond past conflicts. In response, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked, “I have tried to forget the past, but you don’t let me.”