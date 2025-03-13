Bilawal Bhutto urges PM to launch National Action Plan 2 against terrorism

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has called on the Prime Minister to implement National Action Plan 2 to counter the resurgence of terrorism.

Addressing the National Assembly, he stressed the need for national unity, warning that internal divisions only serve Pakistan’s enemies.

Bilawal recalled Pakistan’s success in curbing terrorism after the APS tragedy by prioritizing security over politics but lamented that those gains have been lost.

Honoring PPP’s sacrifices—including Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom—he condemned all forms of terrorism and criticized PTI for endangering national security by supporting the release of a former prime minister.

He urged all political parties to set aside differences and unite against terrorism, emphasizing that terrorists have no ideology or religion, only a mission to spread fear and hinder Pakistan’s progress.

