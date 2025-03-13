Thursday, March 13, 2025
Bilawal holds key party meetings in Islamabad

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday held a series of meetings with party leaders and officials to discuss political strategies, developmental priorities, and welfare initiatives aimed at addressing key public concerns across various regions.  

During a meeting at Zardari House Islamabad, PPP lawmaker Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur briefed Bilawal on the challenges facing the people of Badin and the measures being taken to resolve them.  

In another meeting, Bilawal discussed Punjab’s political landscape with former federal minister and senior PPP leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich. The conversation was on strengthening the party’s position and planning future political maneuvers. PPP Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza and former Punjab Assembly member Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry also met Bilawal to review the party’s organizational structure in the province. Their discussion focused on reorganization efforts and strategies to expand PPP’s political footprint.   Social welfare was also a key agenda item, as Bilawal met with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Chairperson Rubina Khalid. She outlined major initiatives under BISP and highlighted its role in alleviating economic hardships for underprivileged communities.  

Model carts panel chief, DC Lahore plan new model markets

Meanwhile, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordination Secretary Farzand Ali Wazir separately called on Bilawal to discuss the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was focused on party affairs in the province and strategies to strengthen PPP’s influence in the region.

