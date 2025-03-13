Blind murder mystery solved in few hours, prime suspect arrested

Khanewal - Mian Channu City Police successfully solved a blind murder case within few hours using modern IT systems and professional expertise.

The prime suspect, 26-year-old Mehmood, has been arrested. District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak appreciated SHO Arsalan Amjad for his efforts.According to the press release , DPO Ismail Kharak stated that the City Police Station Mian Channu received information via emergency helpline (15) about an unidentified woman’s body found in a wheat field in Chak 126/15L. Upon receiving the information, SHO Arsalan Amjad and his team reached the crime scene and collected evidence. A murder case was subsequently registered against unknown suspects at City Police Station Mian Channu.

DPO Ismail Kharak acknowledged that solving the blind murder was a significant challenge. To trace the culprits and apprehend the ruthless killer, he assigned a special task to SHO Arsalan Amjad under the supervision of DSP Mian Channu, Muhammad Saleem. Following the necessary guidelines, SHO Amjad formed a team of competent officers and initiated an in-depth investigation from multiple angles.

Using modern technology and IT systems, the police worked diligently and successfully traced the murder within 12 hours. They arrested the killer, Mehmood. According to the press release, the 23-year-old victim, Maimoona, was a resident of Karachi. She had developed a friendship with Mehmood, who lived in Mian Channu, through Facebook. Since the victim was pregnant, the accused lured her to Mian Channu to get rid of her. He took her to the wheat fields under false pretenses and strangled her with a scarf before fleeing the scene. DPO Ismail Kharak revealed that the police team tracked and arrested the murderer from Bahawalnagar using advanced IT systems. The accused confessed to the crime. Commending SHO Arsalan Amjad and his team, DPO Ismail Kharak expressed hope that they would continue their dedication to maintaining law and order, ensuring justice, and fighting against criminals. He emphasized that this success is a testament to the continuous hard work and determination of the police force, reaffirming their commitment to crime prevention and public safety.