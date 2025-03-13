Bosnia police ordered to bring in Serb leader Dodik

Sarajevo - Bosnia’s prosecutors on Wednesday ordered federal police to bring in ethnic Serb leader Milorad Dodik for questioning as part of an investigation into his alleged flouting of the country’s constitution. Tensions have soared in the Balkan country since Dodik was convicted last month for defying Christian Schmidt, the international envoy charged with overseeing the peace accords that ended Bosnia’s 1990s war. Dodik, who leads Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (RS) statelet, has remained unrepentant after the conviction and helped push through laws forbidding federal police and judiciary from entering Bosnia’s Serb entity. Last week, he also ignored a summons from Bosnia’s chief prosecutor who is investigating him for allegedly trying to undermine the constitution. Federal police “received a request for assistance” to execute the orders of the prosecutor’s office to bring in Dodik for questioning, Jelena Miovcic, a spokesperson for the police force, told AFP. The request also called for other top leaders from the RS to be brought in for questioning as well.