Canal breach damages standing crops

BAHAWALPUR - A breach occurred in a local canal passing through Chani Goth area has damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres of land. The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that 20-foot wide breach occurred in Karam Wah canal in Ashiqabad area of Chani Goth. The floodflash entered standing crops of wheat spread over hundreds of acres of land, damaging them.

The teams of the Irrigation Department and the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and filled the breach with the help of local people. The local farmers appealed the government to provide them with financial relief as they had suffered financial loss due to the canal’s breach.

IUB research team secures consultancy from WWF Pakistan

A research team of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur successfully secured a competitive consultancy from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan. The consultancy aims to enhance the skills of field staff to increase agricultural productivity using alternative methods of synthetic fertilizers and 4R nutrients and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The team from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is led by Prof Dr Maqshoof Ahmed and other members include Dr Azhar Hussain, Dr Hafiz Tanveer Ahmed and Dr Abu Bakar Dar from the Department of Soil Science.

The project is designed to equip field staff in different districts of Punjab and Sindh with knowledge and skills to implement alternative fertilization techniques and effective nutrient management strategies. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran has appreciated the initiative of ORIC and appreciated the efforts of Director ORIC Prof Dr Muhammad Atif and the research team.