Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved Honhaar Scholarship for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Spokesperson of Gilgit Baltistan government Faizullah Firaaq said in a statement that Punjab government's knowledge-friendly policy is commendable and Gilgit-Baltistan government is grateful for this goodwill gesture.

He said that students studying in the professional educational institutions of Punjab will be eligible for the scholarship scheme.