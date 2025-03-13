CM Maryam Nawaz halts TDCP double-decker bus fare hike

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has rejected the proposed increase in fares for the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) double-decker bus service, restoring the old fare structure.

The fare had been raised from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500, with a proposed hike of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000 for corporate bookings, educational institutions, and commercial activities. However, following the Chief Minister’s intervention, the notification regarding the fare hike has been withdrawn.

Expressing strong disapproval of the increase, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the fare hike would place an unnecessary financial burden on the public. "The double-decker bus service was introduced for sightseeing and entertainment purposes for the general public," she stated. "We are committed to providing affordable travel and tourism facilities and will continue to do so."

The TDCP double-decker bus service operates on three routes in Lahore, offering a budget-friendly way for locals and tourists to explore the city’s landmarks. The service remains a key initiative in promoting tourism in the provincial capital.