CM Maryam Nawaz praises security forces for Jaffar Express operation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed gratitude for the successful operation to secure the Jaffar Express and commended the security forces for their bravery.

In a statement, the chief minister lauded the courage and professionalism of the security personnel who played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of passengers. She also paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, emphasizing that their sacrifices would always be remembered.

"The unwavering dedication of our security forces is a testament to their commitment to protecting the nation. We stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs," she said.

The Jaffar Express operation was carried out in response to a security threat, with forces acting swiftly to neutralize the danger and restore order. The chief minister reiterated her government's resolve to support security agencies in their mission to uphold peace and stability.