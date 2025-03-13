CM Maryam Nawaz’s ‘School Meal Program’ achieves major success

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has hailed the ongoing success of the School Meal Program, highlighting its significant impact on reducing malnutrition among students.

According to official figures, the program has saved Rs. 1.78 billion in its first phase through transparency and competitive tendering. Additionally, over 55,000 new students have been enrolled in just a few months, setting a unique record.

In Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, more than 40 million milk packs have been delivered to schools, benefiting students across these districts. Since the launch of the program, student enrollment has increased from 361,000 to 416,000.

CM Maryam Nawaz has instructed authorities to ensure effective monitoring and management systems for the program’s smooth execution. She has also directed officials to expand the initiative to other remote districts of South Punjab.

“All necessary resources will be provided for students,” she affirmed, reiterating that the School Meal Program will continue to grow in phases to benefit more children across the province.