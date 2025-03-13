CM Maryam wants to equip 100,000 youth with skills

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of a project to send skilled manpower from Punjab to abroad by imparting training to youth.

In this connection, the chief minister chaired a meeting which set a target of providing training and job placement to one lakh skilled youth.

She sought a comprehensive plan to send skilled manpower abroad. She directed to provide business cards and business finance loans to the skilled youth on priority basis. It was decided in the meeting to introduce the Skills on Wheel Project for the youth of remote areas in collaboration with the private sector.

Also, the CM approved Plug and Play Call Centers and other programs in Punjab.

In the first phase, 5,000 youth will be imparted call center training in collaboration with IBEX. After 6 weeks of call center training, the youth will be able to get a job worth Rs one lakh per month.

The proposal to issue a skilled card was also reviewed in the meeting. 480 women will be imparted training at Garment Training Institute Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. The women receiving garment training are getting a pick and drop facility besides Rs 20,000 per month. Job placement of female stu-dents receiving training in large textile groups will be done.

Secretary Punjab Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department Nadir Chattha, while giving a detailed briefing, apprised that all skill development institutions have been brought under the subor-dination of a single department. TEVT, PSDF and PVTC will work under the Skill Development and En-trepreneurship Department. International IT certification of 4,000 youth has been completed under the CM Skilled Punjab Initiative program.

The chief minister directed to increase the number of international certification courses to 10,000. The meeting also decided to introduce the “Moraki” project for hospitality sector training. A 6-month free hospitality training will be conducted in collaboration with the British institution CTH. Job placement of youth undergoing hospitality training in big hotels will also be arranged.

Training of 1600 transgenders has been completed under the skill development program “Pehchan” for transgenders. Transgenders undergoing textile, makeup and backstage production training are be-ing given Rs 8,000 per month. Job placement program for skilled youth abroad is also underway under “Tabeer”. 27,000 applications have been received for the “Main Digital” program for rural women. Ru-ral women will also be provided free desktop computers along with English and IT training. The inte-grated dashboard of the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department will also be activated in mid-April.

The CM said, “Training and job market will be provided to include the youth in the journey of devel-opment. It will be possible to tread on the path of prosperity only by promoting skills among the tal-ented youth. The skilled youth are the bright future of Pakistan. The Punjab government will provide end-to-end support for the training and job placement of the skilled youth.”