CM Murad presents one-year performance report for Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a 171-page report detailing his government’s achievements from March 2024 to March 2025 saying that the Government has achieved remarkable progress over the past year through digital transformation, infrastructure development, and agricultural advancements. He added that these initiatives have significantly impacted public services, business facilitation, and socio-economic growth.

The presentation, held at the CM House, highlighted key initiatives in healthcare, education, IT, water management, agriculture, and governance reforms, including the implementation of e-systems. Syed Murad Ali Shah cited achievements made by National Institutes of Cardiovascular Disease Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Disease, Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro and Hyderabad, Indus Hospital Karachi, Dow University of Health Sciences, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma and other healthcare facilities working under administrative control of the provincial government.

He informed that NICVD provided treatment to 1.4 million patients and it also performed 5000 cardiac interventions and surgeries. The CM said Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Disease also treated 119000 patients from outside Sindh while Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences continues to excel in organ transplantation, completing over 200 liver transplants and 100 kidney transplants. He informed that the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) operationalised a second robotic surgical system, while Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) is in the process of procuring one. District Hospital Thatta was upgraded to a Teaching Hospital, and a 100-bed hospital at PIB Colony, Karachi, is set to become operational.

The Indus Hospital in Karachi is also undergoing a major expansion, receiving a Rs. 5 billion grant to increase its bed capacity, Murad Shah said and added that the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) also operationalised a linear accelerator for cancer treatment and reported significant numbers of liver, renal, and bone marrow transplants. He said the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) has launched Pakistan’s first robotic center and PET CT unit, significantly enhancing cancer diagnostics and treatment capabilities. The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma has expanded its services, treating 70,000 patients and establishing new units for thoracic surgery, interventional radiology, and plastic surgery.

Reffering to Education and IT Development, Sindh Chief Minister said, the People’s Information Technology Program awarded scholarships to 13,428 students in three universities. Of these, 1,171 students have completed their education, and 2,528 have secured jobs. Additionally, an IT boot camp trained 1,500 graduates, with 870 successfully becoming self-employed. The government has also launched a major IT training initiative, training 3,000 university students and 200 teachers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

To improve water management, the Sindh Irrigation Department has established a Hydro-informatics Center, enabling data-driven decision-making. Additionally, 251 kilometers of watercourses have been lined to prevent water wastage and enhance agricultural irrigation, CM added. Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) remains a flagship initiative. A new beneficiary portal has been launched, allowing flood-affected individuals to check their housing status using their CNIC number. He informed that the Excise & Taxation Department has introduced an online vehicle tax system, enabling motor vehicle tax payments, biometric verifications, and digital vehicle registration/transfers.

He also counted his government’s achievements in Agriculture, Food Security, Law and Order, Infrastructure Development, Energy and Solar initiatives launched by the provincial government during last one year. Looking ahead, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned of a potential wheat shortage in October-November due to lower-than-expected production. However, the government has assured that 1.3 million tons of wheat are currently in reserve. The Sindh government reiterated its commitment to technological advancement, infrastructure development, and economic growth, following the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said in order to empower farmers with access to subsidized machinery, water conservation technologies, interest-free loans, and disaster relief, resulting in Rs. 10.110 billion disbursed to over 168,000 farmers post-2022 floods.