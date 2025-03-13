Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran present among officers during Sehri and Iftar

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran present among officers during Sehri and Iftar
Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  DIG Operations Faisal Kamran conducted visits to various areas of the city during Sehri and Fajr prayer hours. He inspected the security arrangements at mosques in Shadman, Mazang, Neela Gumbad, Anarkali, and other areas. Faisal Kamran met with on-duty officers and issued necessary instructions regarding security duties. He also reviewed the process of checking worshippers. On this occasion, DIG Operations stated that ensuring the safety of worshippers is the top priority. Lahore Police is on high alert to deal with any unforeseen situations. Security is being provided to all mosques across the city as per the security plan based on their categorization. All officers are present in the field to ensure the security of worshippers.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025