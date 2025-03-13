DIG Operations Faisal Kamran present among officers during Sehri and Iftar

Lahore - DIG Operations Faisal Kamran conducted visits to various areas of the city during Sehri and Fajr prayer hours. He inspected the security arrangements at mosques in Shadman, Mazang, Neela Gumbad, Anarkali, and other areas. Faisal Kamran met with on-duty officers and issued necessary instructions regarding security duties. He also reviewed the process of checking worshippers. On this occasion, DIG Operations stated that ensuring the safety of worshippers is the top priority. Lahore Police is on high alert to deal with any unforeseen situations. Security is being provided to all mosques across the city as per the security plan based on their categorization. All officers are present in the field to ensure the security of worshippers.