Digital laws and AI

In the words of Laurie Anderson, Censorship is the child of fear and the father of ignorance. The digital media landscape of Pakistan in recent years has undergone a seismic shift, with legal ambiguities, state-imposed content control mechanisms that are increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence (AI), and the most important tool of all, religious justifications. While debates around press freedom and censorship are no strangers, the evolution of deepfake regulations, AI-driven content moderation, and the criminalization of online dissent open up largely unexplored grey areas.

Starting with AI-driven content moderation and political manipulation, the Pakistani government has silently tested AI-based tools to remove and filter “undesirable” content, while the criteria used to train these models remain undisclosed. Pressing questions stem from this AI-driven moderation such as, autonomy of AI, opacity and lack of oversight, and political bias in algorithms. Is the layman aware of such jargons and terminology? To what extent does AI autonomously determine what comprises of “harmful speech”, “fake news”, or “anti-state narratives”? With regards to the opacity and lack of oversight, the absence of transparency around decision-making by AI renders the challenge of content removal decisions nearly impossible. As for algorithms with political bias, since AI models learn from data provided by human authorities, could automated bias disproportionately silence opposing voices, investigative journalists, or minority groups?

Governments worldwide have been increasingly imposing digital restrictions to control information, protect national interests, or suppress dissent, often at the expense of digital freedoms. China enforces its “Great Firewall,” blocking platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter while promoting state-approved alternatives, coupled with pervasive surveillance. Russia has intensified internet censorship since its invasion of Ukraine, banning Facebook and Instagram, criminalizing “fake news” about the military. Iran systematically throttles social media during protests, as previously seen during the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations. India frequently institutes internet shutdowns in conflict-prone regions like Jammu and Kashmir. North Korea maintains among the world’s strictest controls, limiting internet access to a tiny elite. Meanwhile, the UAE restricts VoIP services like Skype to shield state-linked telecom monopolies. These measures highlight a global tension between authoritarian control, security narratives, and the erosion of digital rights.

Concerning the legal ambiguity of ‘false’ and ‘harmful’ content, The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment 2025 and the Punjab Defamation Bill 2024 criminalize the dissemination of “false” content, even though what qualifies as ‘false’ remains ambiguous and ill-defined which allows for selective enforcement. The key concerns regarding this legal ambiguity start with the weaponization against political opposition. Venturing into the rise of deepfake regulation, a question arises as to weather is this a new tool for censorship. Deepfake technology is rapidly being used for disinformation globally, prompting the Pakistani authorities to draft new legislation which criminalizes manipulated media. Addressing misinformation is vital as the selective enforcement of deepfake laws raises concerns about silencing whistleblowers. Selective prosecution is another concern raising the question that will political groups and pro-government media outlets be exempt from scrutiny while the opposition is disproportionately targeted.

The Council of Islamic Ideology’s recent stance against VPNs has introduced a religious dimension to the digital restrictions resultantly complicating resistance against state censorship. This raises disparaging issues such as morality as a justification for surveillance and broader implications for digital rights. With the former branding VPN usage as “anti-Islamic”, authorities deter legal hurdles against censorship through the transformation of a legal battle into a theological one. While the latter addresses how state control is framed as a moral imperative making public opposition more arduous.

The internet once used to liberate the masses has now turned into a tool of suppression with blasphemy laws and vague digital regulations progressively being weaponized to target individuals for ideological, political reasons or personal vendettas. Consequently, journalists and activists remain in peril, the youth are being entangled in social media trials, and regular fabricated charges being put on political opponents.

Additionally, in the intersection of AI, political suppression, and law, Pakistan’s burgeoning IT sector is presented with severe consequences due to digital policies’ unpredictability. Talent drain and industry decline emerge due to the frequent blocking of social media platforms, internet throttling forces freelancers and startups to either close or relocate resulting in the nation’s digital economy weakening. Major tech investors such as Google and Meta have raised concerns over Pakistan’s restrictive digital policies resulting in capital flight. Finally, with regards to the National Internet Firewall’s economic toll, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) estimates that recent internet restrictions could result in the lost revenue of approximately $300 million. Pakistan needs to adopt a balanced approach to safeguard digital rights and address legitimate concerns about cybercrime and misinformation simultaneously. AI-based content control should be subject to independent oversight to prevent unjust suppression and political bias of speech, ensuring transparency in AI moderation. Legal boundaries regarding what content is “harmful” and “false” need to be established to prevent arbitrary enforcement. In order to prevent abuse of power, judicial review mechanisms need to be revisited. Lastly, the government should engage with tech industry leaders before the implementation of sweeping content restrictions as a way of preventing longterm economic damage.

Pakistan’s digital content control mechanisms are no longer only about censorship as they represent a complex interplay of ambiguous legal frameworks, AI-driven surveillance, religious narratives, and economic consequences. These overlapping dimensions form a web of suppression which is difficult to reverse or challenge. The dark side of AI moderation in the country reflects a worrisome trend of suppression and persecution that threatens the foundational principles of human rights and democracy.

The manipulation of online discourse via technology impedes civic engagement and stifles dissent, ultimately creating an atmosphere ripe for authoritarianism. With the landscape of digital communication rapidly evolving, urgent reforms are needed as Pakistan risks not only stifling freedom of expression but also undermining its economic and technological progress. A more accountable, transparent, and rights-oriented approach is peremptory to protect the nation’s digital future.

Saaremeen Fatima

The writer is a clinical psychologist and a women’s rights advocate based in Islamabad.