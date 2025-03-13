Thursday, March 13, 2025
Director social welfare for accepting senior citizen card

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Director Social Welfare Department Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Muhammad Sehto, has announced that applications for Senior Citizen Cards are now being accepted and male and female citizens from Sindh, aged 60 years or older, are eligible to apply for the Senior Citizen Card by submitting three passport-sized photos, two copies of their national identity card, and a PRC (Permanent Resident Certificate) Form to the Social Welfare Office. Director Sehto in his information highlighted the benefits of the Senior Citizen Card, which include free treatment at government hospitals, special discounts on railway, PIA and government transport services, as well as priority in handling of cases in court.

He said that the card will provide assistance to elderly citizens in property matters, with their children’s consent, in resolving related issues.  Director, however clarified that the card will not provide any financial benefits, nor will it offer loans or government financial assistance at this time. He advised senior citizens to stay vigilant against fraudsters and contact the Social Welfare Office in case of any issues.

Our Staff Reporter

