District admin continues crackdown against price hike, fines 53 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad district administration has intensified its actions against profiteers and traders charging extra for essential goods, imposing fines on 53 shopkeepers and collecting a total of 55,500 rupees. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city. They fined 9 shopkeepers a total of 10,000 rupees for charging above the prescribed prices. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asad Ullah Junejo took action in taluka Latifabad, fining 7 shopkeepers a total of 16,500 rupees for overpricing essential food items. Similarly, in the Qasimabad taluka, 28 shopkeepers were fined a total of 24,000 rupees for profiteering, while in taluka rural, 9 shopkeepers were penalized with fines totaling 5,000 rupees. Additionally, under the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the daily monitoring of fruit and vegetable auctions at the Sabzi Mandi continues, aiming to provide maximum relief to the public during the month of Ramazan.