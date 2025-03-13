Drug peddlers take cop hostage in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A group of drug peddlers took a police official hostage on the outskirts of the federal capital on Wednesday, according to the sources in the police. The incident took place in Phulgran’s Uthaal village, a suburban area of Islamabad. According to police sources, the law enforcers had entered the area in an action against drug dealers when they were shot at. During the exchange of fire, the criminals took one police official hostage. A citizen was also injured in the incident. Following the incident, a large contingent of police was dispatched to the village to carry out a rescue operation. Local residents also joined the criminals and resorted to stone-pelting.

They also reportedly opened fire at the police, making it difficult for law-enforcers to advance into the area. As the situation developed, additional police personnel were called in from various stations across Islamabad. The security forces cordoned off the village but couldn’t enter the village due to resistance from the locals.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police launched a crackdown on illegal weapons and drug dealers, arresting 17 suspects in the past 24 hours and registering cases against them. According to a police spokesperson, the law-enforcement officials recovered 11 pistols of different calibers, along with ammunition from the suspects. He said that police teams also seized 7,230 grams of hashish and 2,275 grams of heroin from drug peddlers. He said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigation is underway. The spokesperson said that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of the police.