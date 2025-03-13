Thursday, March 13, 2025
Drug smuggler held, 3kg crystal meth seized

MONITORING DESK
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered three kilograms of crystal meth (Ice) worth millions of rupees. A case has been registered against the accused.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal and supervised by SHO Adnan Afridi in the Ashukhel Khwar area. Police successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs on foot.

The suspect, Wajid, son of Zareet Gul, a resident of Shinwari Ashraf Khel, was arrested and shifted to the police station for further investigation.

MONITORING DESK

