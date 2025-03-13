Thursday, March 13, 2025
Enemy country supporting defunct organization to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Asif

March 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that enemy country is supporting defunct organization to disrupt peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan areas.  Pakistan armed forces and security agencies are fighting war on terrorism in KP and Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.  In reply to a question about permanent solution for quelling terrorism emerging in Pakistan, he said the government has already taken measures to eliminate menace of terrorism from this country.  He, however said that provincial governments would have to adopt a comprehensive strategy to close doors for terrorists and defunct organizations getting Indian support to damage peaceful environment of Pakistan.   To a question, he said the people are suffering from terrorism due to weak policies of the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

He made it clear that Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to flush out terrorism from this part of the region.

