FIA arrests two men involved in Libya boat tragedy

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two human traffickers, including a most wanted suspect listed in the ‘Red Book’, for their involvement in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy. According to FIA officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Ataullah and Saeed Usman. The suspects were apprehended from Sargodha and Sialkot. Ataullah, a Red Book-listed human trafficker, was found guilty of deceiving innocent citizens and illegally sending them to Europe via sea. He took Rs. 4.5 million from two individuals, promising to send them to Italy. The victims were transported by boat from Libya to Italy, but the vessel met with an accident, resulting in the death of one victim. Meanwhile, Saeed Usman allegedly extorted Rs 2.6 million from a citizen under the pretense of facilitating his travel to Italy. He initially sent the victim to Libya, but the individual remains missing to this day. This case has already seen the arrest of two other suspects prior to this operation. The FIA has intensified operations against human trafficking networks, with a zero-tolerance policy in place. “The arrested traffickers will be given strict legal punishment,” added spokesperson. The agency urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to illegal immigration.

Man arrested for harassing woman

The Punjab Safe City Authority’s Virtual Women’s Police Station arrested a suspect involved in harassing a woman in Lahore. The emergency helpline 15 received a call in which the caller reported that a man was harassing and disturbing a woman, who was waiting for a bus, making inappropriate gestures. Upon receiving the call, the Virtual Women’s Police Station dispatched a police team to the scene. The police took prompt action and apprehended the suspect red-handed. According to further details, the woman was waiting at the bus stop to go to her office when the young man began harassing her with inappropriate gestures. Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had been involved in similar incidents before. The police have registered a case against the suspect and initiated legal proceedings. Women in any difficult or distressing situation are encouraged to dial 15 immediately and press “2”, or contact the Virtual Women’s Police Station through the Women’s Safety App for assistance.