First total lunar eclipse of 2025 to occur on Friday

The first total lunar eclipse of the year is set to take place on Friday, the Meteorological Department has announced. The eclipse will begin at 8:57 am PST, reach totality at 11:58 am, and conclude by 3:00 pm. During this time, the Moon will take on a reddish hue.

This marks the first total lunar eclipse in nearly three years, the last one occurring in 2022. However, due to its timing during daylight hours, the celestial event will not be visible in Pakistan but can be observed in North and South America.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over the Moon. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be safely viewed with the naked eye.

Additionally, the year's first solar eclipse is expected on March 29, though it will also not be visible in Pakistan.