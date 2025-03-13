Five shopkeepers booked over profiteering

MULTAN - The district administration has booked five shopkeepers and imposed fine on many others over profiteering during the ongoing crackdown across the district to discourage profiteering in the holy month of Ramazan. In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the price control magistrates launching daily basis crackdown against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high prices. The price control magistrates got registered FIRs against and imposed fine Rs 133,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering. Meanwhile, the assistant commissioners have sealed seven shops for violating official price list of the commodities.