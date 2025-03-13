Thursday, March 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five shopkeepers booked over profiteering

NEWS WIRE
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The district administration has booked five shopkeepers and imposed fine on many others over profiteering during the ongoing crackdown across the district to discourage profiteering in the holy month of Ramazan. In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the price control magistrates launching daily basis crackdown against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high prices. The price control magistrates got registered FIRs against and imposed fine Rs 133,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering.  Meanwhile, the assistant commissioners have sealed seven shops for violating official price list of the commodities.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1741759350.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025