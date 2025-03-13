Gandapur praises KP govt’s outstanding one-year performance

Peshawar - The 27th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was held here, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. It was attended by cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries, and the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Immediately after the recitation from the Holy Quran, the Chief Minister, in his opening remarks, appreciated the performance of the cabinet colleagues and the supporting bureaucracy for their outstanding performance during the last year of his government. He said that when taking over the reins of government one year ago, the province barely had enough funds to pay 15 days’ salaries to employees, but now it has a historic surplus of Rs150 billion.

Without imposing any new taxes, the income of the province has increased by 50 percent. Additionally, not only have 100 percent releases been made to the ADP schemes, but the frozen schemes have also been resumed. He pointed out that although the Health Card scheme was previously stopped, it has not only been reinstated but also had its coverage expanded.

Due to good governance, Rs900 million a month is being saved just from the Health Card scheme, despite the expansion of services. This has been highly appreciated by the poor people of the province. He further mentioned that liabilities worth Rs87 billion have been cleared, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to establish a Debt Retirement Fund, reserving Rs30 billion for it.

Regarding new schemes, the first-ever Provincial Transmission Line has been launched at a cost of Rs18 billion to provide cheap electricity to industrial units. Transfers and postings of public servants are being made purely on a merit basis, and no political pressure will be accepted in this regard, he remarked.

Taking important decisions on the agenda items, the cabinet approved a draft bill to establish the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Officers Welfare Fund. The fund, once created, will support judicial officers in situations such as health emergencies, accidents, natural disasters, and post-retirement needs. It also approved a special grant of Rs667.5 million as payment for 150 kanals of land to the Peshawar Development Authority for the construction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy at Regi Model Town, Peshawar.

The cabinet approved Rs9,934,000 as an additional grant for the Peshawar High Court to purchase a vehicle for the official use of the judges while relaxing the ban on the purchase of vehicles. In the case of the Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights Department, the Cabinet also approved the creation of posts in various cadres in the Ombudsman Secretariat. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed that work on the establishment of a car park near the buildings of the Peshawar High Court and the District Courts be accelerated.

The cabinet approved the draft amendment to Sections 2 and 3 (sub-sections 1 to 4) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Appointment, Deputation, Posting/Transfer of Teachers, Instructors & Doctors) Regulatory Act, 2011. The amendment substitutes the term “union council” with “Educational Cluster” wherever it appears in the Act.

The cabinet also approved the draft notification for the establishment of the Water & Sanitation Services Company in Haripur. It further approved the appointment of Rahman Afridi as the Chief Executive Officer (BPS-20) for the Faculty of Paramedics & Allied Health Sciences, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved a non-ADP scheme of Rs310.696 million for the construction of an auditorium at Abbottabad Public School. It also approved the allocation and release of Rs3.3 million to the Institute of Management Sciences. This fund will assist four students from IMSciences, whose startup, ‘Eagle Tasker’, was the only startup from Pakistan chosen for the global finale of the Hult Prize competition held in the US.

The cabinet approved the unfreezing of the ADP scheme titled “Establishment of Boys Campus of Model Institute Zamungkor in Peshawar.” This scheme aims to extend the institute with a cost of Rs492.755 million. In line with the Child Protection and Welfare Act of 2010, Zamungkor was established in Peshawar in 2016 to cater to the needs of vulnerable and destitute children.

The cabinet approved the provision of an annual sustenance fund of Rs10 million for Umeed Special Education School for the fiscal year 2024-25. Currently, 150 students across five categories of disabilities are enrolled at Umeed Special Education School. It also approved Rs3.1 million for an educational institution under the Aisha Foundation.

The cabinet approved the provision of funds totaling Rs68.51 million to enable the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Contingent to participate in the 35th National Games to be held in Karachi.

Finally, the cabinet accorded ex-post facto sanction for the selection of a cellular company as the centralized bank services provider for the disbursement of the Ramazan Package to 1,016,394 individuals across the province.