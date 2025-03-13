GO’s Talha Waheed enters Guinness World Records with historic feat

LAHORE - Pakistani senior tennis player Talha Waheed has etched his name in history by officially securing a place in the Guinness World Records, setting a new benchmark for the Most Successful Tennis Serves in One Minute (Male). A seasoned competitor in national and international senior tennis, Talha has an impressive track record in the 35+, 40+, and 45+ doubles categories, clinching multiple national titles. His international career includes participation in ITF Senior World Ranking tournaments, where he achieved a career-high ranking of 144 in the 40+ doubles category.

Inspired by the previous Guinness World Record of 42 successful serves in one minute, set by John Perry of the USA in 2019, Talha embarked on an ambitious journey to surpass this milestone. Committed to his goal, he undertook an intensive three-month training program before making his official attempt on November 8, 2024, in Lahore, following the strict guidelines set by Guinness World Records.His relentless dedication bore fruit when, on March 10, 2025, he received official confirmation from Guinness World Records, declaring him the new world record holder.

Talha’s historic achievement has been met with widespread acclaim. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, alongside PTF Secretary Col (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail, PTF management and fellow tennis players, extended their heartfelt congratulations.Aisam praised Talha’s extraordinary feat. “Securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records is no easy task. Talha’s achievement is truly unique and will serve as a great inspiration and a major boost for tennis in Pakistan.” Talha expressed profound gratitude to Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd, where he works, for their all-out support throughout his journey. He specifically acknowledged the contributions of CEO Khalid Riaz and his immediate Boss Zaheer Baig, whose encouragement played a crucial role in his success.Additionally, he credited his coach, Mehboob Waheed Jan, for his invaluable guidance and support during training, emphasizing that his expertise was instrumental in achieving this world record.