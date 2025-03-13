Gold prices up by Rs500 to Rs306,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs306,500 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs306,000 on previous trad-ing day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs429 to Rs262,774 from Rs262,345, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs393 to Rs240,884 from Rs240,491, respectively. The prices of per tola went up by Rs52 to Rs3,440, whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs45 to Rs2,949, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,915 from $2,910, whereas that of silver increased by $0.50 to $33.00, the association re-ported.