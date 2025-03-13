‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ awareness to be included in school curricula

LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department has recommended incorporating awareness about ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ into school curricula. According to a spokesperson, an official letter has been sent to the School Education Department, emphasising that educating children about personal safety is the need of the hour. The letter recommends introducing awareness about appropriate and inappropriate physical behavior in an age-appropriate manner and including “Good Touch, Bad Touch” in the syllabus of early grades. The spokesperson added that with proper education and awareness, children can recognise and report inappropriate behavior. Therefore, parents and teachers should guide children on how to report such behavior both at home and outside. Victims of sexual abuse can suffer lifelong trauma, making it the state’s responsibility to protect children and bring perpetrators to justice. Children must be taught not to fear those who attempt sexual exploitation but to expose them, adde spokesperson. The Home Department has suggested seeking expert guidance to develop curriculum modules on “Good Touch, Bad Touch.” Additionally, the department is preparing an awareness campaign through the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau to help protect children from abuse and exploitation. Given the sensitivity of this issue, an immediate strategy should be implemented to safeguard future generations, as awareness on “Good Touch, Bad Touch” is a crucial preventive measure for child protection.