Govt considers raw sugar imports to stabilise market prices

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Committee on the import of raw sugar was held under the chairmanship of Federal National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

During the meeting, key matters related to the import of raw sugar were discussed in detail. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasised that importing raw sugar could help stabilise the price of domestically refined white sugar.

The committee conducted a comprehensive discussion on the feasibility, benefits, and potential concerns regarding raw sugar imports. Different international models were reviewed to assess their impact on price stability and public welfare.

Rana Tanveer Hussain instructed the concerned authorities to conduct an in-depth study to determine the modalities and implications of raw sugar imports on local growers and the economy.

The Government of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, remains committed to ensuring maximum relief for the public by implementing effective strategies in the food security sector. The meeting was attended by Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of Industries Haroon Akhtar, and other senior officials.