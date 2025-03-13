Govt imposes off the grid levy on captive power plants on IMF demand

ISLAMABAD - To meet another condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has imposed Rs791 per Million British Thermal Units levy on the supply of gas to the Captive Power Plants.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Ordinance, 2025 (I of 2025), the federal government is pleased to notify that the rate for the purpose of sub-section (1) of the said section 3 shall be Rs791 per Million British Thermal Units,” said a notification issued here by the Petroleum Division.

Following the imposition of Rs791 per MMBTU levy, the cost of gas for the Captive Power Plants will go up to Rs4,291 per MMBTU from the existing Rs 3,500. Notably, the federal government had already increased the gas tariff for the Captive Power Plants by around 17 percent or Rs500 per MMBTU, from Rs3000 per MMBTU to Rs3,500 per MMBTU, with effect from February 1, 2025.

For the increase of 17 percent in gas tariff, in February 2025 also the government had imposed up to 20 percent levy-phase wise-on the supply of natural gas/RLNG to Captive Power Plants. President Asif Ali Zardari had promulgated an ordinance empowering the federal government to increase levy by 5 percent immediately and further increased to 10 percent by July, 2025, 15 percent by February, 2026 and 20 percent by August, 2026. The ordinance called ‘Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Ordinance, 2025, empowered the federal government to impose an off the grid levy on natural gas based captive power plants and will be used to reduce power tariff for other consumers.

According to the Ordinance, subject to section 4, every captive power plant shall pay to the federal government a levy on consumption of natural gas or RLNG, over and above the sale price notified under section 8 and section 43B of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 (XVII of 2002), at such rate as notified by the federal government in the official gazette, from time to time. The agent shall be responsible for billing of levy to captive power plants, its collection and onward payment to the federal government in the manner as may be prescribed.

Regarding valuation of rate of levy, the Ordinance said that before notifying the levy under sub-section (1) of section 3, the divisions concerned under the Rules of Business, 1973 shall calculate the rate of levy by taking into account the difference of power tariff of industrial B3 category, notified by NEPRA, and the self-power generation cost of the captive power plant at the gas tariff notified by OGRA.

Provided that the rate of levy shall be increased by five percent immediately and further increased to ten percent by July, 2025, fifteen percent by February, 2026 and twenty percent by August, 2026, the Ordinance said. It further said that the levy shall be utilised by the federal government for reduction of power generation tariff for all consumer categories of the power sector.

An annual report in respect of the utilisation of the levy shall be laid before both the Houses of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) after three months from the end of each fiscal year. If the amount of levy is not paid within the specified time by the captive power plant, the same shall be recoverable under sub-section (2) and in case of persistent default in payment, the agent shall terminate the gas supplies to the defaulted captive power plant.

The amount of levy due but not paid within the time allowed shall be recoverable under the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019.

The levy paid by a captive power plant shall be an expenditure for which allowance is to be made under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (XLIX of 2001) in computing its profits or gains. The federal government may, by notification in the official gazette, make rules to carrying out the purposes of this Ordinance. The federal government may, by notification in the official gazette, make such amendments in the Schedule as it deems fit.