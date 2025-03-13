HEC, accreditation councils meet to address key challenges in quality education

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) convened a high-level meeting with national accreditation councils at the HEC Secretariat, Islamabad, to address key challenges in maintaining and enhancing the quality of higher education across the country.

The meeting brought together chairpersons, presidents, and representatives from leading accreditation councils, including Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), National Council for Tibb (NCT), National Council for Homeopathy, Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP), Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PN&MC), Allied Health Professional Council, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), National Accreditation Council for Teachers Education (NACTE), National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC), National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), and National Technology Council (NTC).

The primary objective of the meeting was to foster collaboration among accreditation bodies, streamline accreditation processes, and implement best practices to enhance academic standards.

The agenda covered critical areas, including programme accreditation, faculty appointment criteria, standardization of accreditation processes, curriculum development, capacity building, international collaboration, and the role of accreditation in ensuring academic excellence.

Chairman HEC, Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad emphasized the importance of modernizing accreditation frameworks and aligning them with international best practices. “To ensure quality education, we must continuously evolve our accreditation processes by adopting global standards, enhancing capacity, and updating outdated regulations,” he stated.

He further stressed the need for a more dynamic, transparent, and technology-driven accreditation system that ensures higher education institutions in Pakistan meet both national and international quality benchmarks.

“In an era where higher education is rapidly transforming, we cannot afford to rely on outdated accreditation models. We must foster innovation, integrate digital solutions, and establish mechanisms that not only maintain but also enhance the credibility of our academic programmes,” he added.

Executive Director HEC, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum being chair of the meeting reiterated the Commission’s dedication to supporting accreditation councils, saying, “Accreditation is the backbone of higher education quality assurance. HEC is committed to providing a platform for collaboration and dialogue to strengthen these processes and address challenges collectively.”

He also highlighted the role of accreditation in shaping the future of education in Pakistan. He urged accreditation councils to work collaboratively with industries and global accreditation bodies to ensure that graduates are equipped with the skills required to compete in the international job market.

He noted that improving accreditation standards would strengthen Pakistan’s higher education system, making Pakistani universities globally competitive and producing graduates who are research-oriented, innovative, and capable of driving economic progress.

The meeting highlighted several pressing challenges faced by accreditation councils, including limited resources, the need for regulatory updates, gaps in international collaboration, and the necessity of regular curriculum reviews to keep pace with industry advancements.

The participants proposed multiple strategic solutions, including review and modernization of accreditation laws and policies, capacity-building and training programmes for accreditation personnel, adoption of international accreditation benchmarks, enhanced collaboration between accreditation councils and HEC, and frequent curriculum updates to align with industry trends.

Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gillani, Consultant (Quality AssuranceAgency and Quality Assurance Division) HEC expressed his appreciation to the participants for their valuable insights and active engagement.

He assured them that future meetings would be held regularly to ensure continuous progress on key issues. The accreditation councils welcomed the initiative and pledged to work closely with HEC to develop a more robust accreditation ecosystem for higher education in Pakistan.