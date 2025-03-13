ICC lauds PCB for successfully hosting Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed its appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking Pakistan’s first global cricket tournament since 1996. The ICC also extended its gratitude to the Emirates Cricket Board for hosting five matches in Dubai. India emerged victorious, clinching their third Champions Trophy title after defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The tournament, held from February 19 to March 9, was staged across four venues – Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, alongside Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice lauded the efforts of the PCB. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Board for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. Given that this was the first global multi-team event in the country since 1996, it was a momentous occasion for Pakistan cricket.”

Allardice acknowledged the PCB’s dedication in preparing for the prestigious event. “This tournament was of immense significance, and all those involved – whetherin renovating the stadiums, preparing high-quality playing surfaces, executing flawless match operations, or providing top-notch hospitality – should take great pride in their efforts.”

He also commended the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for its role in hosting part of the tournament, stating, “The ICC appreciates the ECB’s continued support in staging five crucial matches in Dubai. Their commitment to hosting top-tier men’s and women’s ICC events has been invaluable.” The Champions Trophy 2025 once again demonstrated the global appeal of ICC tournaments, drawing immense interest from cricket fans worldwide. Millions of spectators followed the action either at the stadiums or via satellite and digital platforms, underscoring the event’s massive reach and popularity. Allardice further expressed his appreciation to the eight participating teams for making the tournament highly competitive and entertaining. “Thanks to all the teams for delivering such a thrilling competition. Special congratulations to India for winning their third Champions Trophy title in a memorable final.”