LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the health welfare of his force and their families. In continuation of which, another Rs. 03m has been released for the treatment of employees suffering from serious diseases and their families.While giving details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that SI Khadim Ali was issued Rs. 0.5m for major surgery. SI Irfan Munawar, Constables Qamar Ilyas, Hamza Khan and Sanwal Shahzad were given Rs. 350,000 each for treatment.