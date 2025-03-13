Thursday, March 13, 2025
Imran Khan challenges transfer of IHC judges in Supreme Court

Web Desk
12:42 PM | March 13, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the transfer of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

The petition names the federal government and registrars of the Lahore, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad High Courts as respondents. It argues that the transferred judges were being targeted for retribution, as they had previously ruled on cases involving Khan based on merit and spoken against interference in judicial matters.

It further states that a judge was appointed as acting Chief Justice without taking the oath, calling it an attempt to weaken judicial independence. Citing the Al-Jehad Trust case, the petition urges the court to nullify the judges' transfers and ensure transparency in judicial appointments. It also requests the Supreme Court to rule that Article 200 of the Constitution, which pertains to the transfer of judges, should only be exercised after thorough consultation.

