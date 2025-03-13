Inspector Javed Hasnain awarded President’s police medal (Tamgha-E-Shujaat)

Lahore - The CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has awarded Inspector Javed Hasnain the prestigious President’s Police Medal (Tamgha-e-Shujaat) for his exceptional bravery and courage. The federal government approved the award for Inspector Javed Hasnain in recognition of his remarkable service during a police operation. In November 2023, Inspector Hasnain and police team responded to 15 emergency call and eliminated notorious robbers. The criminals had held a family hostage in the College Block of Iqbal Town. Inspector Hasnain led police team carried out a daring operation that led to the elimination of robbers and the safe rescue of the hostages. The robbers identified as Mohsin alias Goggi, Waseem son of Sharif, Imran son of Allah Ditta, Nauman son of Abdul Majeed, Ali Raza son of Rehmat and Ali Raza son of Mansha were notorious criminals from Mian Channu. They were wanted in more than 25 criminal cases. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana praised the courage and professionalism of Inspector Javed Hasnain, team members and acknowledged their exceptional bravery. Inspector Javed Hasnain displayed unparalleled courage and bravery while performing his duty; he added. The CCPO further highlighted that the department was committed to recognizing and rewarding policemen with outstanding performance. “We will continue to support the welfare and motivation of our police,” he stated, reiterating Lahore Police’s commitment to eradicating organized crime. On this occasion, Inspector Javed Hasnain thanked the CCPO for the recognition and reaffirmed his determination to uphold the rule of law.