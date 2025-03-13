Thursday, March 13, 2025
Iran’s Allies

March 13, 2025
While Iran has indicated to the United States that it is willing to engage in limited negotiations over its nuclear programme, the global landscape has shifted significantly since the Trump administration unilaterally scrapped the agreement brokered under Obama. The United States is no longer the sole hegemon shaping this discussion. While the current Trump administration remains as hawkish on Iran as ever—perhaps even more so, with Israel’s encouragement—this time, the world is far less unipolar than it was in 2016. As a result, China has now stepped in, hosting a meeting in Beijing on Friday with Russia and Iran to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue, with both nations sending their deputy foreign ministers.

Washington’s aggressive posture—resembling that of a bully on the playground—is pushing China closer to its Asian allies, Iran and Russia. Given that both China and Russia are nuclear-armed nations with advanced technology, they are well-positioned to support Iran’s civilian nuclear ambitions if they choose to do so. And since Iran is already under a regime of maximum pressure, it may no longer feel compelled to seek U.S. approval to fully develop its programme.

Moreover, if the United States continues on this confrontational path, China and Russia could potentially assist Iran in weaponising its programme as well. This should set off alarm bells in Washington, which must recognise that the best course of action is to return to the negotiating table, restrain Israel’s military ambitions, and pursue diplomacy over escalation.

