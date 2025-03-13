ISSI, CMG organise seminar on China’s opportunities, shared by the world

ISLAMABAD - China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG) organised a seminar titled “China in Spring: China’s Opportunities, Shared by the World.” The event highlighted China’s recently concluded Two Sessions, which set the course for the country’s governance, economic growth, and global engagement.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood welcomed dignitaries to the ISSI-CMG seminar, acknowledging the presence of Ambassador Jiang Zaidong. He highlighted the significance of China’s ‘Two Sessions,’ particularly in shaping economic policies, advancing high-tech industries, and setting a 5% GDP growth target for 2025. He noted Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s reaffirmation of China’s commitment to global stability, emphasizing China’s proactive global role through initiatives like the BRI, GDI, GSI, and GCI. Stressing the strength of Pakistan-China strategic ties, he underscored CPEC’s transformative role and new initiatives to enhance trade, job creation, and regional connectivity. While recognizing security challenges and evolving regional dynamics, he reaffirmed the resilience and unwavering commitment of both nations to overcoming challenges. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored the role of media and think-tanks in fostering informed discourse, dispelling misconceptions, and strengthening mutual understanding in an evolving geopolitical landscape. Ambassador Masood Khan, in his keynote address, highlighted the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their strategic, economic, and defence cooperation. He underscored CPEC’s evolution beyond infrastructure to include people-to-people exchanges and social development. He acknowledged China’s unprecedented progress and global rise and its role in fostering global economic cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative. Addressing regional security, he stressed Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism and called for greater understanding and collaboration with China. He emphasized the need to shape narratives positively and strengthen bilateral ties through strategic engagement.

The guest of honour, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Jiang Zaidong, highlighted the enduring China-Pakistan friendship, emphasizing mutual respect and expanding collaboration. He underscored China’s economic resilience, investing $3.6 trillion in tech-driven innovation, and advancing green projects. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s role in China’s strategic initiatives, particularly through CPEC and space cooperation. Stressing China’s leadership in poverty alleviation, job creation, and skill development, he also highlighted China’s diplomatic vision for fostering global peace and security. He called for China and Pakistan to work together as key partners in modernization, economic growth, and international stability. He highlighted the key takeaways from the Two Sessions as well as China’s diplomatic successes in recent years and its future outlook in terms of upholding fairness and justice and supporting peace and stability. Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi highlighted China’s commitment to people-centered development, sustainability, and peaceful growth, strengthening regional and global cooperation. She emphasized the world’s growing recognition of China’s positive influence, contrasting it with rising defence concerns in some Western nations. She also underscored the importance of exploring new approaches to global challenges, as advocated by international leaders, in light of China’s continued economic and technological advancements.

Dr. Manzoor Khan Afridi highlighted China’s ‘Two Sessions’ as a key platform for policy consultation, emphasizing China’s focus on economic resilience, technological advancement, and global partnerships despite challenges. He praised China’s historical progress, commitment to shared global responsibility, opposition to unilateralism, and commitment to promote a stable, hierarchical, peaceful global order. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan emphasized the importance of regional connectivity, trade, and infrastructure development within the Belt and Road Initiative, highlighting its role in economic growth and international cooperation.

Earlier in this remarks Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director, CPSC, highlighted the significance of China’s Two Sessions in shaping the country’s economic and governance policies, emphasizing their global impact. He underscored the opportunities these developments present for Pakistan, particularly in enhancing economic collaboration through CPEC.

The event was attended by diplomats, scholars, policy practitioners, and media professionals, reflecting broad interest and engagement in the discussions.