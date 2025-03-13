Jaffar Express train incident draws world condemnation

ISLAMABAD - The United States, China, European Union, Russia and other countries yesterday strongly condemned the brutal attack on the Jaffar Express train and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan.

The assault, which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) - a US-designated global terrorist organization - has drawn widespread condemnation.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Jaffar Express train and the hostage-taking of passengers. The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear,” the US embassy statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to Pakistan’s security, the United States pledged to stand by the country in its efforts to combat terrorism. “The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time,” the embassy added.

Separately, China also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express and vowed to contin-ue its firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokes-person Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response a question regarding a terrorist attack on a train carrying over 450 passengers in Balochistan province.

She said that China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and added, “We will continue to firmly sup-port Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safe-ty of civilians.”

China stands ready to strengthen counter terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable, she added.

In a statement on X, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Riina Kionka also condemned the attack, stating, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan on March 11.”

She extended sympathies to the Pakistani people and the affected families, expressing deep concern for the hostages and calling for their immediate release, as the situation remains uncertain.

The Russian embassy in Islamabad also condemned the incident and urged for safe release of all the hostages. The embassy denounced the strategy to use passengers as human shields.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, strongly condemned the recent hostage-taking incident on a passenger train in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for global efforts to combat terrorism.

The senior Iranian diplomat expressed deep concern over the security threat posed to innocent civil-ians and denounced the terrorist act that endangered lives.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, he extended solidarity to the government and people of Pakistan and reiterated Iran’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to help resolve the crisis.

The Netherlands embassy in Pakistan also condemned the incident. “We condemn the horrific attack on a passenger train in Balochistan. Violence is never the answer. Our thoughts are with the people of Pakistan,” a statement by the embassy said.

United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meanwhile “strongly condemned” the train siege and also called for the immediate release of remaining passengers.