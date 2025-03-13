JUI-F seeks seat adjustment with PTI to join Opp alliance

ISLAMABAD - As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are negotiating with each other to form a grand opposition alliance, both sides have yet to sort out their “ideological and political” differences, a senior leader of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party said on Wednesday.

Both political parties – the archrivals of the past – are skeptical about each other’s intentions before sitting together in the opposition alliance to start an anti-government protest movement after Eidul Fitr. While many within the PTI want some definite assurances from the JUI-F not to leave the coalition in the middle of its protest movement. The JUI-F, on the other hand, desires to finalize some seat adjustment formula with the party of former prime minister Imran Khan at least in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the next general election, before becoming part of the alliance.

“We understand that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F has genuine street power, and the party can provide some impetus to the anti-government movement,” a PTI leader told The Nation. At the same time, the PTI leadership has apprehensions about Maulana because he has the art of playing both sides, he added. On the other hand, the JUI-F believes that they should have something concrete in their hand to join the alliance, due to their bitter experience with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of around 10 opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against then prime minister Imran Khan administration.

“We are still trying to sort out our over 15 years long ideological and political differences with the PTI and talks are underway,” said Mohammad Aslam Ghauri, a spokesperson for the JUI-F.

He said the reports were misleading that the JUI-F has set the condition to lead the grand opposition alliance or seeks power-sharing with the PTI in KP. Similarly, there is no truth in news stories that JUI-F has demanded from the PTI to support its madrassah registration bill. “We are a political party and are not available for sale,” Ghauri said, adding that they would become part of the PTI’s proposed grand alliance once they resolved their differences with the party.

Earlier this week, the senior leadership of the PTI including its Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had meet with the JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Kamran Murtaza to convince the latter to join hands with the other opposition parties.

“In Adiala Jail, Imran Khan has instructed to continue talks with the JUI-F,” Raja said in a post on X after he met with the jailed party chief to brief him about the ongoing talks following this meeting. I have informed Khan that some quarters were opposing any effort of the PTI to form an alliance, fearing the party might be deceived from the other side, he said and added that the ex-premier called such concerns useless.