K-Electric files another petition with NEPRA for power tariff cut

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi power consumers are set to get big relief as the city’s power utility, K-Electric (KE) has filed another petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for Rs4.84 per unit power tariff cut. K-Electric proposed refund comes after the utility charged higher per unit electricity rates in January 2025. Under the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for January, the company wants to refund approximately Rs4.84 billion to its power consumers. The regulator has scheduled a public hearing for March 20 to consider the KE request for a provisional negative FCA.

