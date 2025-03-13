Kashmir Oppression

India continues to follow the ideological playbook of its mentor, Israel, in suppressing political dissent in Kashmir and denying its people fundamental rights, including democracy, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and, most importantly, the right to self-determination. On Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs declared the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC), led by Kashmiri chief cleric and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimin (JKIM), led by Maulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari, as unlawful associations for the next five years. This follows a consistent pattern in which any political party in Kashmir advocating for independence is banned under the pretext of being an “unlawful association.”

With this latest move, the number of such banned organisations in the occupied region has risen to 14, reinforcing the province’s grim reality of total repression. Kashmiri leaders who command legitimate public support are routinely harassed, jailed, and silenced, and this crackdown appears to be intensifying while global attention is diverted elsewhere. In this context, it is encouraging to see Pakistan’s Foreign Office rejecting and denouncing India’s actions, while reminding the world of UN resolutions mandating a free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir.

India’s claim to be the world’s largest democracy remains a farce so long as it continues to hold Kashmir under relentless military occupation—one that increasingly mirrors the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.