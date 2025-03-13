Khawaja Asif condemns Jaffar Express attack, lauds army’s response

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday condemned the Jaffar Express incident, praising the Pakistan Army for its swift and courageous response in neutralizing terrorists and saving lives.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Asif lauded the army officials for their bravery, stating that they fought valiantly to minimize casualties. He also criticized the opposition PTI, accusing them of spreading negative propaganda and being insensitive to the crisis. His remarks sparked a heated exchange with PTI legislators amid opposition protests.

Meanwhile, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that all 33 terrorists were killed in the Bolan district operation, but 21 civilians had already been martyred before the rescue mission began. The operation, conducted by the Pakistan Army, Air Force, FC, and SSG, successfully ensured the safe recovery of all hostages, though four FC personnel also embraced martyrdom.

The army executed the final clearance operation with extreme caution and professionalism, ensuring the terrorists were eliminated without harming the hostages.