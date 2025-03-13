KMU, PIC agree to collaborate for healthcare integration

Peshawar - In a significant development in the healthcare sector, Khyber Medical University (KMU) General Hospital and Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Peshawar have decided to integrate their data systems through the Health Information Management System (HIMS). This initiative aims to enhance patient care by improving service exchange between the two public-sector institutions.

The Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating that the partnership between these institutions is not only essential for their growth but will also provide high-quality clinical services to patients. He further highlighted that KMU has established itself as a leading institution in medical education and research, and by incorporating clinical services, it is taking a vital step toward merging research with patient care.

KMU General Hospital will provide specialized services in diabetes, oncology, gastroenterology, and rehabilitation, with the potential to develop into a premier healthcare center for the region. Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq also mentioned that PIC and KMU General Hospital could jointly establish a successful healthcare model, leveraging PIC’s expertise to enhance KMU Hospital’s service delivery. The exchange of knowledge, expertise, research, and resources between the two institutions will bring significant improvements in patient treatment.

The financial model for this collaboration will be guided by PIC’s successful systems, and PIC’s expertise in civil work, technical services, clinical operations, finance, human resources, and diagnostics will play a crucial role in improving KMU Hospital’s services. The Vice Chancellor further announced that in the next phase, KMU’s nine remote campuses will also be linked with KMU General Hospital, ensuring that healthcare services reach remote areas of the province.

Dean of PIC, Dr Shahkar Ahmed, reaffirmed PIC’s commitment to this collaboration, stating, “Our doors are always open for cooperation and guidance. By formulating short, medium, and long-term strategies, KMU General Hospital and PIC can effectively achieve their shared goals.” He also proposed the establishment of a model medical college in collaboration with KMU General Hospital, featuring a 500-bed state-of-the-art teaching hospital.

To ensure the effective implementation of this partnership, it was decided that three joint working groups will be formed, focusing on civil work, finance, and clinical & diagnostic services. These groups will develop practical recommendations, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions. The collaboration will be officially approved by the KMU Syndicate and the PIC Board of Governors.

This collaboration marks a revolutionary step in the healthcare sector, ensuring high-quality medical care and leveraging the combined expertise of KMU and PIC to bring significant improvements in public health.

Earlier, upon their arrival at KMU, Prof Dr.Shahkar Ahmed and the PIC delegation were received by Prof Dr Zia ul Haq and his team. They also conducted a detailed visit of KMU General Hospital, expressing satisfaction with the proposed healthcare services.