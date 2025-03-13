KP Food Authority intensifies crackdown against substandard food

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority intensified its crackdown on substandard and adulterated food items during Ramadan.

In operations conducted across Mardan, Charsadda, Khyber, and Swat, food safety teams sealed multiple food outlets, confiscated counterfeit spices, and disposed of hazardous food products. According to a spokesperson for the Food Authority, food safety teams carried out a series of inspections in collaboration with district administrations. In Rajar Bazaar, Charsadda, three bakery units were sealed due to poor hygiene standards.

Similarly, in Mardan, acting on a tip-off, the food inspection team raided a juice production unit. During the operation, 650 liters of substandard juice were destroyed on the spot, while 550 liters of packed juice were confiscated, leading to the sealing of the unit. Additionally, 15 kilograms of banned Chinese salt were seized in a separate inspection in the same city.

In Swat, the authority conducted a successful operation on Airport Road, where officials seized over 900 kilograms of misbranded spices from a warehouse, which was subsequently sealed.

The details also showed that in Khyber district, the food safety team, in collaboration with the district administration, inspected ghee mills in Bara Bazaar. A storage facility containing misbranded ghee was sealed, and a butcher’s shop selling substandard meat was also shut down. Heavy fines were imposed on the violators, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

The Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health. “There will be zero tolerance for those endangering citizens’ health through adulterated food,” he stated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, directed officials to take strict legal action against those involved in food adulteration, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown to violators.