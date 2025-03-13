LRCA appoints experienced managers for National T20 Cup 2024-25

LAHORE - Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed has announced key managerial appointments for Lahore’s regional teams in preparation for the National T20 Cup 2024-25. Nawab Mansoor Hayat Khan, a prominent figure in Pakistan cricket administration, has been named manager of Lahore Region Blues cricket team. A former LRCA Senior Vice President and West Zone President, Mansoor Hayat, currently serves as Secretary of West Zone. His Model Town Club has been a key breeding ground for numerous world-class cricketers who have represented Pakistan at the international level. Under his management, Lahore Region clinched the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, further cementing his reputation as a capable administrator. Ahmed Ayaz Khan, a seasoned cricket administrator with extensive managerial and financial expertise, has been appointed manager of Lahore Region Whites cricket team. A former executive committee member of LRCA and Secretary of East Zone, Ayaz has previously served in similar roles with distinction. Kh Nadeem Ahmed’s decision to entrust these experienced administrators with crucial managerial roles reflects his commitment to rewarding club organisers for their contributions to cricket development.