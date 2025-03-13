Man injured by Sindh Governor Tessori’s ‘motorcade’ in Karachi

KARACHI - A vehicle was struck by a police mobile allegedly belonging to the motorcade of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori near the Sindh Assembly at Kabbotar Chowk in the Aram Bagh area of Karachi. The crash severely damaged the car, leaving the driver, identified as Athar from Liaquatabad, with serious injuries, a local media reported.

The victim, identified as Athar, was travelling with his brother to Burns Road for a sehri when their car was struck by the speeding police vehicle. He was promptly taken to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses claimed that Governor Tessori was passing through the area along with his convoy when one of the escort vehicles collided with the civilian car. The driver of the police vehicle allegedly admitted that they were in a hurry as part of the governor’s protocol. At the time of the incident, the governor was returning to the Governor House after having sehri at Burns Road, sources said. Police arrived at the scene and recorded witness statements but later stated they had no knowledge of the incident. Investigations are ongoing.